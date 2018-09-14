Michael Che Reveals How Colin Jost Has "Changed" Since Dating Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost has "changed a lot" since he began dating Scarlett Johansson, according to Michael Che.

The Saturday Night Live stars are set to host the 2018 Emmys in just a few days, but before they take the stage, they're sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres to dish on their personal and professional lives. Jost and Che are close pals, but it sounds as though things have changed a bit since Jost and Johansson's romance began in 2017.

"Has that affected your friendship? Are you like the third wheel on dates and stuff?" DeGeneres asked Che on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Actually not anymore because I'm dating a celebrity too...she's a Times Square Elmo," Che joked.