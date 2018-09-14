The Real Reason Behind Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Courthouse Visit

Despite some speculation, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin did not get married on Thursday, E! News has learned.

That day, the 24-year-old pop star and his 21-year-old model fiancée were spotted inside the marriage bureau of a New York City courthouse, according to TMZ, which reported that Bieber was crying and said to Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby." Naturally, fans began speculating about whether the couple decided to forgo a big wedding and tie the knot right then and there.

A source told E! News that Bieber and Baldwin did not get married. Another source said the couple was there to obtain paperwork. The type of paperwork was not specified.

If they did pick up a marriage license application, the document, once filled out and submitted to the court, would be valid for up to 60 days. The two must then have a wedding ceremony either there in the office or anywhere in New York State within that time frame in order to be eligible to receive a marriage certificate. In addition, when a couple obtains a marriage license in New York, they must still wait 24 hours before they can have a wedding.