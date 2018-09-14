Eminem Expresses Regret Over Homophobic Slur About Tyler, the Creator

Eminem has been rethinking his word choice.

The rapper came under fire late last month when, upon the release of his 10th studio album, Kamikaze, fans learned he had used a homophobic slur to describe rapper Tyler, the Creator. On the track "Fall," the Grammy-winning star raps, "Tyler create nothin', I see why you called yourself a (faggot), bitch/It's not just 'cause you lack attention/It's because you worship D12's balls, you're sack-religious/If you're gonna critique me/You better at least be as good or better."

As Eminem explained in an interview with Sway Calloway released late Thursday, he decided to stand up for himself after Tyler criticized his 2017 song, "Walk on Water," on Twitter despite the two expressing mutual admiration for each other in earlier years.

"When Tyler tweeted out the thing about 'Walk on Water'—this f--king song is horrible, I was like, 'Alright, I need to say something now because this is f--king stupid,'" the rapper recalled to Calloway. On November 10, 2017, Tyler tweeted out, "Dear god this song is horrible sheesh what the f--k," seemingly in reference to the track.

"I'm not gonna be America's punching bag and motherf--kers just wanna think it's cool and safe to say whatever the f--k they want about me," Eminem retorted to Calloway.