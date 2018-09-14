Why Is Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch Competing on Dancing With the Stars?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 6:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dancing With the Stars has had its fair share of head-scratcher contestants, contestants who inspire a, "Really? Why are they doing the show?" reaction. This year, that's Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, best known to Potterheads as Luna Lovegood in the wildly successful movie franchise.

"I wanted to learn to dance," Lynch told E! News after the DWTS cast reveal. "Yeah, it's like a dream job. I just had no reason not to. As I said, I like being pushed. I've said that to Keo, I was like, ‘Be hard on me.' That's what a like, when you have that kind of pressure on you that's when the most growth happens."

Lynch is competing for the Mirrorball trophy with pro partner Keo Motsepe. The two said the competition is strong, but Motsepe said their chemistry will shine on the stage. "We just vibe very well, so I can't wait for people to see that," he said.

Photos

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Cast

Might fans see Lynch bust out her Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 dance? People have been asking, Lynch said, but her partner hasn't seen the movie.

"In one of the Harry Potter films, they dance at a wedding," she said, demonstrating the moves. Motsepe has seen the clip. Will it make its way into the competition? "For sure," Motsepe said. "I'm going to turn it into an amazing move."

Lynch is well-known to fans for her role in the movies, but she's going to surprise people, according to Motsepe. "I don't think people know her as Evanna, so I'm excited for people to know her personality as Evanna and not a character on TV," he said.

And if they make it far into the competition it won't' be because of magic. "I am very stubborn, and I am very determined," Lynch said, noting her quietness in real life and the characters she plays isn't the only thing that defines her. "I am very fiery."

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Harry Potter , Dancing With The Stars , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Queer Eye, Fab Five, Nailed It, Nicole and Jacques

How Queer Eye and Nailed It Became Reality TV Success Stories for Netflix

ESC: Amy Schumer

2018 PCAs: Check Out Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish & the Rest of the Comedy Act Nominees' Best & Most Notable Roles

Colin Jost, Michael Che, Emmys, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Emmys 2018: When and How to Watch

Forever, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen

Forever, Amazon's Twisty New Comedy, Lets Maya Rudolph Truly Shine

Winona Ryder, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Mental Hospitals, 15-Year Hiatuses and Arrests: Dissecting the Most Shocking Things to Happen to the Stranger Things Cast

Michael Che & Colin Jost Roll Out the Gold Carpet for 2018 Emmys

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

Dancing With the Unfair Advantage? DWTS Stars on Their Past Experience, Biggest Competitors

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.