Cynthia Nixon Loses Democratic Primary for New York Governor

The results of New York's Democratic primary are in: Cynthia Nixon has lost to the sitting Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

The Sex and the City star first announced her candidacy for governor of New York back in March with a campaign video. "New York is my home, I've never lived anywhere else," Cynthia said. "When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth floor walk-up. New York is where I was raised and where I'm raising my kids. I'm a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent."

"I was given chances I just don't see for most of New York's kids today," she continued. "Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty. Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty line. How did we let this happen? I love New York. I've never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change."