Drake and Rumored Girlfriend Bella Harris Enjoy Intimate Dinner

This news may have you in your feelings: Drake is romancing a special someone.

E! News can confirm the rapper closed down RPM Italian in Washington, D.C. this week for a private dinner with 18-year-old model Bella Harris. A source says Drake waited for the upscale eatery to "clear out" before heading into the main dining room on Monday evening, where Bella then joined him.

The rumored couple noshed on RPM Italian specialties such as roasted salmon, corn agnolotti, picatta moderno and whipped potatoes before being escorted out together, our insider shares. Drake, who visited the nation's capital while in between tour stops, returned to the restaurant the following evening with Bella and a group of friends.

Bella, who graduated from high school in June and has posed for the likes of Calvin Klein, Guess and Forever 21, was first romantically linked to the 31-year-old hip-hop sensation last month.