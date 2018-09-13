Target Just Made It That Much Easier to Cook Like Chrissy Teigen

Move aside Joanna Gaines because Target has a new celebrity line in town.

Chrissy Teigenis launching her own line of kitchen and cookware as part of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection, which is available exclusively at Target.

Fans of the cookbook author can choose from an array of goods from the collection, which is composed of 40 items ranging in prices from $14 to $140. The line of goods provides beginner and expert chefs alike the must-have kitchenware Chrissy recommends for all your cooking needs, like cast-iron Dutch ovens, cutlery and so much more.

The collection is made to look "organic" and feel "unique and special." Chrissy and her team achieved this by making sure "felt unique and special, and each piece has "raw edges and flecks of glaze that differ from piece to piece." She assures, "They're timeless but have character, and they look beautiful both on a table and stacked on a shelf."