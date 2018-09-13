Rihanna on Her Savage X Fenty Collection and the Beauty of Women's Bodies

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 5:00 PM

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty FW18 show placed women's bodies on display, celebrating their form, rather than objectifying their sexuality.

Considering that models like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Slick Woods bared a lot of skin wearing lace, fish net and see-through lingerie on the catwalk, conversations on the epic event managed to center on female empowerment—that may be a first.

"Women are the strongest people on earth," the "Wild Thoughts" singer told E! News backstage. "Our bodies alone are made to do so many different things and they're designed in so many different, unique ways. It is about time that we celebrate that."

To achieve her mission, she invited women of all shapes and sizes to her runway, including pregnant women.

"If you have the blessing to being life into this world, it should be celebrated as well," she stated.

Best Looks at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Rihanna and her glam squad, her longtime hairstylist Yusef and makeup artists Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal, also kept with the theme of empowered femininity by celebrating each model and dancer with their own look. Unlike other runways at fashion week, they did not attempt to create one uniform look, but rather worked with a theme that everyone could add their own personal touch to.

After the show, the beauty pros said in a statement, "The Fenty Beauty artistry team wanted the beauty looks for Savage x Fenty to focus on the colorful interpretation of emotions, creating looks that featured breathable, radiant skin and intense washes of color inspired by stained-glass...Each look was grounded in beautiful color, unique to each girl and her skin tone, topped with a high-gloss finish and shimmering skin from head to toe."

ESC: Rihanna

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

For the high-gloss finish, they used Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk—two new products from the star's makeup line.

For hair, Yusef used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Professional Edition to create a different hairstyle of every woman. 

"Every model's look was meant to be unique to them; some hair was smooth with a little bit of magic using glitter while others had long braids and exaggerated baby hairs," the hairstylist said in a release.

The result was a parade of women that were beautiful in their own right. Check out the best looks below!

ESC: Best Looks NYFW, Savage x Fenty, Bella Hadid

Albert Urso/WireImage

Blue Belle

Runway star, Bella Hadid, wears a flouncy, robin's egg blue lingerie set.

Slick Woods

Albert Urso/WireImage

Slick Mama

Slick Woods is all strapped up with a bodysuit and tattoo-inspired stockings. The model went into labor shortly after the show.

ESC: NYFW Best Looks, Savage X Fenty, Gigi Hadid

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jungle Girl

Gigi Hadid walked in an olive green ensemble, which included thigh-high tights, a matching cape and headpiece and flower designs.

ESC: Best Looks NYFW, Savage x Fenty

Albert Urso/WireImage

Navy Baby

Model poses wearing a bold, navy blue lingerie set complete with straps, ruffles and feathers.

ESC: Best Looks NYFW, Savage x Fenty

Albert Urso/WireImage

On the Prowl

Model is serving jungle vibes wearing a tiger-striped silk pajama set with leopard-printed undergarments.

ESC: Best Looks NYFW, Savage x Fenty

Albert Urso/WireImage

Classic and Comfy

Model sports a classic set paired with black thigh-high boots for an edgy, yet casual style.

ESC: Best Looks NYFW, Savage x Fenty

Albert Urso/WireImage

Pretty in Pink

Pregnant model poses wearing a sheer, pale pink bodysuit decorated with flowers.

ESC: Best Looks NYFW, Savage x Fenty

Albert Urso/WireImage

Red Romance

Model walks wearing a sheer lingerie set with red embellishments and a heart-shaped whip in hand.

ESC: Best Looks NYFW, Savage x Fenty

Albert Urso/WireImage

Naked

This black fishnet bodysuit is a badass style on the catwalk.

