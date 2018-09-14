Don't Worry Jordan Kimball, You Can Bounce Back From a Bad Bachelor in Paradise Journey

Scenic ocean vistas, stupidly romantic dates and all the roses, tea lights and all the copious glasses of champagne one could hope—Bachelor in Paradise is literally designed to get attractive people to fall in love with each other during it's ramped up two-week taping window.

And while that single-minded focus on finding a partner can seem euphoric for those that while away their days on the Mexican beach making out in palapas and exchanging roses, those left on the outside looking in are left to feel more alone than ever, as if being unable to connect with one of eight or so people in a matter of hours means you're destined to be alone forever.

As a rejected Chelsea Roy said just moments before the realization she was being sent home pushed her into a panic attack, "This process is not easy. There's a lot of pressure. It sucks to be leaving without love because I came in very hopeful for it. I know that I deserve love. Why do I keep failing?"