Here's Why John Legend's EGOT Status Gave Common the Chills

All of Common respects all of John Legend.

Just last weekend, the "All of Me" singer won a 2018 Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. As a result, John became a member of the super exclusive EGOT club meaning he's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

While fans and family were more than excited with the news, a close friend couldn't help but express how significant the accomplishment is and was.

"We text back and forth and I congratulated him. He was like, 'Yo! You were part of this journey man.' It gave me a chill," Common shared with E! News at GOOD + Foundation's "An Evening of Comedy + Music" Benefit presented by Samsung Electronics America. "Wow, I'm actually a part of the journey. Anytime you're the first black [man] to do something, that's incredible."