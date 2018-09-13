Nikki Bella Says She and John Cena Still Have an "Amazing Connection"

Nikki Bella and John Cena may no longer be together, but the WWE star says she and her former fiancé are just as close as ever.

E! News caught up with Nikki and her sister Brie Bella at Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers event where they dished on everything from John to baby Birdie and stealing each other's clothes.

When it comes to staying friends with her ex, it comes pretty naturally for Nikki.

"I think it's when you have an amazing connection with someone and you just stay friends," Nikki explained.

The Bella twin also has an amazing connection with her niece Birdie who recently turned 16 months old.

"I make all my happy hours the minute she gets fussy, even though Birdie and I have such a special connection," Nikki admitted. "If anything, I want to bring her to happy hour."