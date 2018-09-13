Nikki Bella Says She and John Cena Still Have an "Amazing Connection"

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 3:01 PM
Nikki Bella and John Cena may no longer be together, but the WWE star says she and her former fiancé are just as close as ever.
E! News caught up with Nikki and her sister Brie Bella at Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers event where they dished on everything from John to baby Birdie and stealing each other's clothes.
When it comes to staying friends with her ex, it comes pretty naturally for Nikki.
"I think it's when you have an amazing connection with someone and you just stay friends," Nikki explained.
The Bella twin also has an amazing connection with her niece Birdie who recently turned 16 months old.
"I make all my happy hours the minute she gets fussy, even though Birdie and I have such a special connection," Nikki admitted. "If anything, I want to bring her to happy hour."
According to her mom, Birdie's almost there. The toddler is walking around and has a few new favorite words.
"Her new words are coffee and balloon, which I love because she helps me make coffee every morning," Brie gushed.
Birdie's also gotten pretty familiar with the world of wrestling.
"It's crazy because now that we've made our comeback to the WWE ring, it's weird that now she knows our entrance music, she knows us in the ring," the new mom revealed. "She's becoming like a toddler. It's freaking me out."
When it comes their relationship as sisters, the pair admitted that sometimes having a "double closet" can lead to fights.
Courtesy of WWE
"We're hanging out and all of a sudden I look over and I'm like, 'You're wearing my shirt' and she goes, 'And?' and I'm like, 'You didn't even ask and I've been looking for that shirt,'" Nikki recalled. "So that's one item. I'm sure there are plenty others."
"Because we were in Paris together and she never wore it so I just took it," Brie retorted. "I'm like, 'She's probably never gonna wear this.'"
Sisters will be sisters! See the Bella twins get real about everything from fashion to friendships in the clip above!
Returns Sept 19 @ 9e|6p
