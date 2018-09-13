Dancing With the Unfair Advantage? DWTS Stars on Their Past Experience, Biggest Competitors

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 2:49 PM
At its core, Dancing With the Stars is about celebrities competing through traditional ballroom dance. But what happens when the competitors have dance experience? It's not new for DWTS to cast stars who have been taught how to move, whether it's on stage or through a spot, and it's happening again with season 27.
That's not to say these celebs are professional dancers, but they have been taught some form of dance. Season 27 competitor Milo Manheim, 17, is known for his work in Disney Channel's Z-O-M-B-I-E-S, a musical comedy that had him dancing up a storm. But, he said it's not an unfair advantage.
"That's what everyone's saying, but I'm going to disagree right there," he told E! News alongside his pro dancer partner Witney Carson. "I feel like…in the movie I danced a little bit, but it was more like hip hop and popping and locking, and not very much form and being precise and pointing your toes. So, I'm actually struggling a lot with trying to think about everything at once, keeping my toes in order, my hips in order, my torso, my back. It's tough, it's tough to think about all those things."
Tinashe, another DWTS competitor for season 27, has also performed in honor of Janet Jackson. She's got moves, to say the least.
"I love the challenge of doing something that I've never done before," Tinashe told us.
So, what about her past experience?
"I think having a little bit of dance training has its advantages with just learning basic steps," Tinashe said. "But in this particular case, ballroom, it's so specific and so different than what I'm used to it's almost is a hinder."
"Like a disadvantage," her pro partner Brandon Armstrong said. "You have to relearn all old habits."
"I'm used to dancing really down in my body, really more hip-hop oriented. This is really more forward and on your toes," she said. "It's just different."
Click play on the video above for more.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Leslie Grossman and the Real Housewives Star She Channels on Screen
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?