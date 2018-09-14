Everything We Know About Mac Miller's Death One Week Later

A week has passed since Mac Millerdied of an apparent overdose, and new details continue to emerge in the aftermath of his death.

Paramedics were called to the rapper's Studio City, Calif. residence on Friday, Sept. 7, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The Swimming artist, née Malcom McCormick, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m. He was 26-years-old.

Since then, E! News has confirmed that his body was released and flown to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Penn., although a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Following the news of his death, his family released a statement honoring their beloved son. "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time," the statement read.