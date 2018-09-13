Broadway Star Marin Mazzie Dead at 57

Marin Mazzie has died at the age of 57.

The Broadway star passed away at her home in New York City on Thursday morning, surrounded by her loved ones. "I confirm Three time Tony Award Nominee Marin Mazzie passed away at her Manhattan home peacefully at 10:10am this morning surrounded by her husband Jason Danieley, close friends and family," publicist Kim Correro tells E! News.

Danieley also released a statement on Thursday confirming his wife's death. "Incredible human being, loving wife, dedicated family member, devoted friend and Broadway star, Marin Mazzie passed away this morning at 10:10am in the comfort of her New York City apartment surrounded by family and close friends," his statement begins. "Marin, a three-time Tony award nominee and recent inductee into the American Theatre Hall of Fame (among many other accolades) was diagnosed with Stage IV Ovarian Cancer in May of 2015."