Shay Mitchell, Anna Kendrick and More Dress to Impress at Vanity Fair Best Dressed Party

  By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 1:09 PM

ESC: Vanity Fair, Shay Mitchell

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

In honor of New York Fashion Week, Vanity Fair and Saks Fifth Avenue hosted a cocktail event for the celebrities from their Best Dressed 2018 list and, as you can imagine, the fashion was crazy-good.

Menswear-inspired fashion, feathers, metallic fabric, leopard print, puff sleeves—all of today's major trends made it to the party. Not only did the most fashionable celebrities demonstrate the appeal of the clothing we're loving, they added personal flair, calling us to rethink how to style or wear these looks.

From Hollywood stars like Shay Mitchell to influencers like Hannah Brofman to models Jasmine Sanders, you'll swoon over this red carpet.

Best Looks From Celebs on Vanity Fair's Best Dressed List 2018

Check out the best of the best dressed below! 

ESC: Vanity Fair, Anna Kendrick

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect actress stuns in a floral, sleeveless dress with a thigh-high split.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Jasmine Sanders

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Jasmine Sanders

The model shines bright in an asymmetrical mini dress with matching heels.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Shay Mitchell

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Shay Mitchell

The actress' puff sleeves are next level.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Shanina Shaik

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Shanina Shaik

The Model Squad star is stunning in a new style of the chainlink dress, marked by subtle cutouts. 

ESC: Vanity Fair, Hannah Bronfman

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Hannah Brofman

It's easy to fall in love with the lifestyle guru and owner of HBFit's romantic style.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Elaine Welteroth

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Elaine Welteroth

The journalist stuns with a Brother Vellies purse, the Burnt Sienna Slip Dress and a dazzling choker from Dannijo RTW Collection Fall 2018.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Dylan Sprouse

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Dylan Sprouse

This gentleman's style screams a million bucks.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Lais Ribeiro

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Lais Ribeiro

The model perfects suiting in a light blue suit from Zuhair Murad, La Silla heels and a sparkling clutch from Swarovski.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Sara Sampaio

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Sara Sampaio

The model brings feathers to the red carpet and her resulting look is epic.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Michiel Huisman

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Michael Huisman

Suede suiting is a major menswear trend this fall, and the Game of Thrones star wears it well.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Maria Sharapova

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

Maria Shapova

The tennis star's fall boots are the star of this all-occasion look.

