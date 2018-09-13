Bethenny Frankel Says Skinnygirl Denim Is a Dream for Moms

"The proof is in the booty!"

According to Bethenny Frankel, her clothing line, Skinnygirl Denim, isn't just for skinny girls. However, the majority of their fits are skinny, as in curve-hugging. Along with a few straight cuts, the denim line includes sizes 24-32 and 14W-24W and costs between $99 and $170. The full line includes tops, skirts and jackets, as well. 

Since its launch, most of the products have sold out. The Real Housewives of New York star states that their popularity stems from her experience as a mom. 

"As a mother, you learn so much by talking to other moms—what they want, what they need," she said. "They talk about their muffin top. They talk about pick up and drop off and how they feel, what they want to wear, what they want in their closet."

Check out more from Bethenney in the video above! 

