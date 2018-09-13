Why Nobody Can Stop Zazie Beetz' Rise to Stardom

"It's a male-driven show, and in the first season I really enjoyed having the episode where I was engaging with another woman and with a friend, and learning about Van outside of just being a mother and just being a partner," she continued. "Because those are two identities, but that's not a whole person. So, I was really excited to explore that a little bit within this season, and for her to be O.K. with not needing to feel like she was supposed to be in a relationship in order for her to be a good mom."

While the wait for season three shouldn't be nearly as long as the wait for season two, Glover's schedule is still what it is (the dude's really, really busy, if you hadn't heard), meaning that Beetz hasn't seen any scripts for the new episodes as of yet. But she's certain that the continued development of Van isn't going anywhere. "We were going to start shooting next year, but Donald's schedule is really full, so we don't know really when things are happening," she admitted. "But just based off of initial conversations, yes, I think we're definitely going to continue on that path."