John Legend Joins The Voice Season 16 as New Coach

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 11:41 AM
What do you do after achieving EGOT status? If you're John Legend you join The Voice. NBC announced Legend, who recently won an Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and previously took home an Oscar, Grammy and Tony, will be a coach on season 16 of The Voice.
"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL," Legend said in a statement.
Legend will take a seat in a spinning red chair next to Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the spring cycle of the singing competition. The upcoming season has Levine, Shelton, Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson in the chairs.
"John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure," Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16."
Legend won an Oscar in 2015 for his original song "Glory" (co-written with Common) from the movie Selma. He took home a Tony Award in 2017 as producer of August Wilson's Jitney, and has won 10 Grammy Awards to date.
Season 15 of The Voice kicks off on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
