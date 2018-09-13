Victim of The Predator Sex Offender Case Thanks Olivia Munn for Speaking Up for Her

Munn told the newspaper it was "both surprising and unsettling" that Black did not share the information about Striegel with the cast, crew or studio during the production.

The actress said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week that she found out about the case through an acquaintance.

"When I found that out I did call Fox and I said, 'We have to delete the scene.' And they did thankfully," Munn said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week. "I did reach out to my co-stars, individually, and said, 'Hey, I want you guys to know, I found this out.' When I did call my co-stars, I got chastised the next day by people at the studio for telling them, and why am I not just keeping it quiet? 'It's all gonna be OK, it's got deleted, what's the big deal?' And I said, ‘Well, I mean, it happened.'"

"The reality is that, the people who collude to keep people like this in positions of power, that's the real problem, and people who keep turning blind eyes," Munn continued. "The next thing that's been hard that you brought up is the support, that's become this other story because, my cast members, nobody said anything to me about it, nobody talked to me, nobody reached out that whole day. At first I thought maybe it's because they just don't know what to say, they want to stay out of the way, but privately I did feel iced out. I think that's what's really important for people to understand is, when you see something, you have to say something, however it's not going to be easy. And there will be people that just get mad at you for not playing the game."