Julia Roberts Is Losing It in the Homecoming Trailer

Julia Roberts is having a moment. Both a moment, like a buzzy new TV show (and nailing Instagram), and a moment in the trailer for her buzzy new TV show, Homecoming. Roberts' Heidi Bergman has seen better days, it seems.

Directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, the series follows Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. It's a Geist Group facility with the aim to help soldiers transition back to civilian life. Bobby Cannavale plays Colin Belfast, the head of the facility and Heidi's boss with manic demands and questionable motives.

Not everything is as it seems, as you can see in the trailer below.