Kenya Moore Reveals Her Pregnancy Weight, Says She Has "a Few Months to Go"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 8:52 AM

Oh baby! Kenya Moore is "a few months" away from giving birth!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly at the end of the year. Kenya first announced the news back in April during the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1, telling host Andy Cohen, "We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year."

Since that time, Kenya has been keeping her social media followers updated on her pregnancy, sharing an ultrasound with her fans on Instagram back in June. "My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family," the reality star wrote. "I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself!"

Kenya Moore’s Baby Bump Has Officially Popped! See Her Pregnancy Style

This week, Kenya gave her followers a new update, sharing that she had "most" of her baby registry done. She also showed off her baby bump in a picture captioned, "Oh baby!"

In the comments of the Instagram post, Kenya's former co-star Kandi Burruss wrote, "OMG! That baby is all the way out there now."

Kenya then told Kandi, "Still have a few months to go and I weigh 200lbs!!!"

Another Instagram user commented, "You are exactly the same everywhere but your belly! You will snap right back!"

When Kenya saw the comment she replied, "Nope legs booty and boobs way bigger."

As we wait until Kenya's bundle of joy is born, take a look at her pregnancy style HERE!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

