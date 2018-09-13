SNL Stars Had a Bet About Paris Hilton When She Hosted the Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Paris Hilton, Kenan Tompson, SNL

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live stars had a bet going on about Paris Hilton when she was a guest host.

The 37-year-old heiress had hosted an episode of the NBC sketch comedy series in 2005, when The Simple Life, her reality show with Nicole Richie, was on the air. Former SNL actress Maya Rudolph insinuated on former co-star Seth Meyers' show Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday that Hilton could not have been less interested in getting to know the cast.

"So no one could really get Paris Hilton, our host, to engage in any personal conversations. We realized she hadn't asked any of us a personal question and [Meyers] said, 'The first person she asks a personal question, I'll give a hundred bucks,'" Rudolph said. "Didn't ask one person."

"No," added fellow SNL alum Fred Armisen, leader of Late Night's house band the 8G Band. "No, right?"

"The whole week," Meyers said. "I thought she did."

"No, she got close and she asked Jodie, 'Is Maya Italian?'" Rudolph said.

Photos

Saturday Night Live Alumni

Hilton has not commented on their remarks.

Darrell Hammond

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During the SNL episode in question, the three had starred with Hilton in an sketch about now-President Donald Trump and his family. Then-cast member Darrell Hammond played him, while the heiress played his wife and First Lady Melania Trump and Armisen, Rudolph and Meyers played his children Donald Trump Jr.Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paris Hilton , Seth Meyers , Saturday Night Live , Maya Rudolph , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts Is Losing It in the Homecoming Trailer

"DWTS" Season 27 Cast Talks Toughest Competitors

Carson Daly

Carson Daly Is "Jumping Up and Down" About The Voice’s PCAs Nomination

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's First Trailer Is Downright Spooky

Blue's Clues

Blue's Clues Is Coming Back With a New Host, Joshua Dela Cruz, and a New Title

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Kit Harington Says "Not Everyone's Going to Be Happy" With the Game of Thrones Series Finale

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor's Unlikely Road to Becoming the Breakout Hit No One Saw Coming

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.