Pregnant Hilary Duff Sparks Engagement Rumors With a Gold Ring

Is Hilary Duff engaged?

That's the question that seems to be on many fans' minds.

The actress sparked speculation on Wednesday after she shared a picture of her wearing a gold band on that finger. The 14-karat ring was from the brand Fox & Bond Jewelry and featured several diamond "starbursts." The bling is even featured underneath the "engagement ring" section on the brand's website.

"This vintagey looking sparkly number from @foxandbond has me smiling today," the Lizzie McGuire star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the ring.

However, fans weren't the only ones wondering if Matthew Koma had popped the question. Duff's sister, Haylie Duff, also took note of the shiny, new accessory.

"Ummm I thought this was something else," she wrote in the comments section.

Duff's Younger co-star Debi Mazar also wondered about a possible engagement.

"hahah! Me too," she wrote in response to the older Duff sister's comment.

Even Koma liked the picture. However, neither he nor Duff has confirmed an engagement.