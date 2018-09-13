Daniel Radcliffe Weighs in on 5 Hilarious Harry Potter Memes

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 6:05 AM
Perhaps if Daniel Radcliffe spent more time on Instagram and Twitter and less time on Google Plus, he might have noticed dozens of Harry Potter memes before he stopped by The Tonight Show Wednesday. Luckily, Jimmy Fallon had the best of the best for him to review. "I have, I think, [seen] maybe a couple over the years, but nothing that I can immediately remember," said Radcliffe, who played the world-famous wizard in eight movies. "But, I don't seek them out."
Radcliffe was game to see the memes, saying, "I feel like I should be educated."
Fallon began with "Hairy Pugger."
"What's not to like? That's great," Radcliffe said. "Solid pun. Cute dog. It's great."
Next up was a riff on Jay-Z's "99 Problems" and the wizarding world's biggest sport: "If you're having quidditch problems I feel bad for you son / I got 99 problems but a snitch ain't one."
"As a kid, when you're just insecure at that age, I never felt cool at any point playing that character," he said. "[With] these things, you go, 'Oh! People thought you were pretty cool!'"
Fallon got a kick out of the next meme: "Ron, hold on! Are those shoes on sale?"
With a smirk, Radcliffe joked, "That was what I, the actor, was thinking."
The fourth meme featured a candid shot of Radcliffe appearing forlorn as he dined al fresco: "Thinkin' about all them school loans wondering if your wizardry degree gonna work out."
Radcliffe had a simple—and understandable—explanation for his expression. "You know what that actually is, though? That's me, years ago, out for lunch or something, and realizing there was a paparazzi to my right and going, 'What do I do?'" he said. "That's my deep thinking face."
Fallon's final meme is a recent viral hit: "Hermione Dancing."
"I mean, that is great!" Radcliffe said with a laugh. "We need to remake the film as a musical!"
Watch the full segment here:
Radcliffe appeared on The Tonight Show to promote his new Broadway play, The Lifespan of a Fact, starring Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones, opening Oct. 18 at Studio 54 in New York.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
