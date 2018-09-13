Christina Aguilera Reacts to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's NYFW Fight

Best of all, she said, "It squashes beefs, too! I've never seen women and people more...they come together now more! If this was back in the day, whenever people were comparing me to other artists and things were happening, I would have just loved to squash it before having an interview." When Jimmy Kimmel asked her "which beefs" she was referring to, Aguilera let out a big laugh. "You know, you do an interview, and back then, it was like the media was the storyteller for you, and you didn't really have a say," she recalled. "Rather than just being like, 'This is what is: Here's a picture of us—right now—hanging out in our pajamas, eating popcorn."

"When I was coming up it was very obvious. Me and Britney were definitely the Britney/Christina considered 'rivalry thing,'" she said. "If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together or something and just squashed that whole thing."

"It's probably not too late for that," Kimmel told Aguilera.

"It's probably not too late, Britney," she said. "Hey, I'm down. If her reps say OK, you know..."