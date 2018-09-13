Missy Elliott Surprises Fan Who Went Viral for Covering ''Work It''

Mary Halsey, the woman who went viral for her rendition of Missy Elliott's hit "Work It," appeared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and got the ultimate surprise when the rapper joined her on the stage.

As fans will recall, Halsey was catapulted into internet fame this summer after she posted a video of her rapping the song at Goddard Park in Rhode Island. Elliott was such a fan of her performance that she shared it on Twitter and solidified her status as the artist's "funky white sister."

"It was a shock. I never expected this," Halsey told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I put it out there and said, 'You want to go viral?' But I never thought it would happen."

During her interview, Halsey revealed she's actually been performing the song for 15 years and that she was first inspired to learn the lyrics for a contest back in 2003.

"I learned; and I read the words; and I studied it and the reaction that I got was so positive that it became my go-to song," she said. "Everybody wants to hear it."