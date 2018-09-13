E! Will Be Live From the Red Carpet With Extensive Coverage for the 2018 Emmys—Don't Miss a Moment!

Viewers literally won't be able to miss a single red carpet moment at the 2018 Emmys. Why?

Well, today E! confirmed that the network will provide coverage of the Hollywood event for fans…on MUTIPLE platforms. We're talking unparalleled multi-platform coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 17.

Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will lead the charge as they'll, once again, headline E!'s Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards. Get ready for some spontaneous and authentic interviews with TV's biggest stars!

Of course, the E! News co-hosts won't be in the thick of it alone, as E! correspondents Zuri Hall and Morgan Stewart will also be reporting from the red carpet. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the first-ever E! Stream the Red Carpet digital show on Twitter at @enews. Through this new streaming experience, fans will be able to react to Emmys red carpet fashion and moments in real time!

E! Stream the Red Carpet will air in conjunction with the broadcast coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m PT and will be hosted by co-host of The Real Jeannie Mai, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, and E! correspondent Kristin Dos Santos.