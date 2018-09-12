Bachelor in Paradise Contestants Are Actively Taking Sides in the Jordan Kimball-Jenna Cooper Breakup

There's trouble in paradise, but Bachelor Nation is here with a life vest.

On Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise season 5 finale, Jordan Kimball proposed to Jenna Cooper on the beach in Mexico, and she immediately accepted. On the reunion show following the finale, the couple even told Chris Harrison they have a wedding date in mind: June 9, 2019.

Just hours before the finale aired, Reality Steve published a blog post in which he shares text messages from Cooper's alleged boyfriend—and it's not Kimball. The texts, reportedly from Cooper, have been "vetted" by Reality Steve and "confirmed from her phone number."

Messages from Jenna tell her unidentified boyfriend that she doesn't "even like him let alone love" Kimball, rationalizing her appearance on the show as "all for my business."

Cooper and Kimball have since broken up, despite Cooper showing off her sparkly engagement ring on the reunion show last night. The male model—who remained contentious throughout the season due to some of his antics and outfits (like throwing a large stuffed animal dog into the ocean)—opened up about his broken heart in an Instagram post. He wrote, "When you're in love with even the experiences you've had with them it's something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn't sensible no matter what the terms may be."

He added that he has "come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It's dropped me."