How Fashion Became the Bonus Star of A Simple Favor

When Blake Lively's character makes her first appearance in A Simple Favor, we notice her stilettos before we notice her.

It's meant to be that way. The camera zooms in on her heel hitting the pavement in the rain while the clack of its bottom hitting the ground is so crystal clear, it induces a shiver in the fashionistas watching. From that moment on, we're not only introduced to the enigmatic Emily Nelson, but also to the film's bonus star: fashion.

As director Paul Feig explained to E! News, style was essential to the film as both a logistical element for the plot and also an intruding force. "Since Blake's character is like this alien that drops into this suburban world of parents and the lululemon pants and all that—I really wanted it to be a blast for Anna's character because basically we the audience are Anna's character and here comes this creature," Feig told E! News. "It just felt like the clothes have to be such a part of it."

"It was already scripted that Emily works for a fashion designer," Feig added. "I'm always looking to try to bring style into my movies, but my movies tend to be a little more not about that, so when I had the chance to do it with this it was really exciting. We just went for it."