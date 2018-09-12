NYFW Models Do This 10-Minute Workout on the Subway

According to celebrity trainer Jason Wimberly, you can look longer and leaner in 10 minutes.

The fitness guru is no stranger to the demands of New York Fashion Week. In fact, agencies like Next Models hire the owner of The Wall Fitness to train new models, prior to their first runway show or to prep for a major campaign. With his mixture of cardio and weight training, he helps his clients tone their body to get the best walk possible.

His celeb client, Crazy Rich Asians' Sonoya Mizuno, is a prime example. The actress originally hired the instructor to help her prep for a Calvin Klein campaign, but has been his client ever since.

The one thing that all of clients have in common is a very busy lifestyle. Although he recently opened a new fitness studio in Los Angeles, there's a large chance that his model clientele won't be able to pop in for a class when they're on the go.

Cue Jason's Wimberbands. "My clients live with them," he told E! News, after leading a workout class for the W Hotel's Wake Up Fest.