Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Is "Beyond Heartbroken" Over Mac Miller's Death

"Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing," he continued. "Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE."

"To anyone who needs help, help is there," Frankie told his followers. "You just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult... but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. please ask for help! you are NOT ALONE! I am here... and I will continue to be here... for you... Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober... 453 days and counting... Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Frankie also included the numbers for Alcoholics Anonymous (212-870-3400), Narcotics Anonymous (818-773-9999) and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-9255).