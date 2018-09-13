Surprise! If You Vote for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Now Your Vote Will Count as Double!!

Attention, everyone: Voting for our initial round of E! People's Choice Awards nominees ends on Friday.

So, you know what that means...it's time to get your votes in before it's too late!

In case you missed it, last week E! announced the nominees for its inaugural broadcast of the People's Choice Awards and after just about two weeks the first round of voting—AKA taking it from 12 nominees to the top five in each category—will be closing shortly.

The good news is that you still have time to weigh in on whether or not you think Grey's Anatomy or This Is Us is the Show of 2018, or if Shawn Mendes or Ariana Grande earned your vote for Album of 2018.

With so many categories to vote on, what are you waiting for?

Plus, since it is the final push for voting, your votes will count as double from now until the window closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

Yes, you read that right, your vote counts as double. Surprise!