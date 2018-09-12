Black Eyed Peas Drop First Single in 10 Years—Without Fergie

They are now just three peas in a pod.

The Black Eyed Peas announced they will be releasing their new album, Masters of the Sun, on Oct. 12, however, Fergiewill not be singing with them. will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo have instead forged ahead without the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer.

Their new album follows the release of their single, "BIG LOVE," which "broaches topics of gun violence, police violence, social media disconnection, race relations in America, the rise of the alt-right and our current political uncertainty, while reminding the world of the importance and power of love and hope." The single echoes the sentiments reflected in their hit 2003 song, "Where is the Love?"

Proceeds from the song will be donated to the March For Our Lives and Families Belong Together Foundation.