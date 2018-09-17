Emmy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The biggest night in television is finally here!

The 2018 Emmy Awards are in full swing and the small screen's A-listers are dressed to the nines and ready to rub shoulders with their favorite co-stars at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che are all set to co-host the night's festivities and based on their weekly performances on the late-night sketch show, tonight is bound to be filled with laughs, hilarious jabs and spontaneous moments.

Game of Thrones leads this evening's annual event with 22 nominations—the show was noticeably absent from last year's Emmys as they were ineligible to compete due to timing reasons—while SNL and Westworld tied for the second-most nominated shows with 21 each.

The Handmaid's Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, two shows who garnered several Emmys during last year's ceremony, are also nominated for their newest seasons this year.

Between inevitable snubs and surprises, plenty of fun celebrity run-ins and glamor galore, there's certainly no end to the must-see moments from tonight's show.

So, without further ado, let's see who went home a winner during the 70th Annual Emmy Awards: