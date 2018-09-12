Tyra Banks and the America's Got Talent Judges Sound Off on Why Their Show Deserves to Win at the PCAs

The cast of America's Got Talent is pulling out all the stops to get your vote for this year's People's Choice Awards.

For starters, judge Howie Mandel and host Tyra Banks want you to know that AGT is all about the people and showcasing their talents.

"Vote for America's Got Talent for the People's Choice Award because you're the people and we would love to be your choice," Mandel told E! News at the show's semifinals red carpet on Tuesday. "We do it for the people. We are here for the people. I'm a man of the people."

Banks revealed AGT is unique because there are no limitations on who can compete for the grand prize.

"AGT is the people. Anybody and everybody can compete to win a million dollars," the Perfect Is Boring author explained. "They can be a child, you can be a momma, you can be a daddy, you can be five years old, you can be 100 years old."