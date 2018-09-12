Tyra Banks and the America's Got Talent Judges Sound Off on Why Their Show Deserves to Win at the PCAs

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 12:04 PM
The cast of America's Got Talent is pulling out all the stops to get your vote for this year's People's Choice Awards.
For starters, judge Howie Mandel and host Tyra Banks want you to know that AGT is all about the people and showcasing their talents.
"Vote for America's Got Talent for the People's Choice Award because you're the people and we would love to be your choice," Mandel told E! News at the show's semifinals red carpet on Tuesday. "We do it for the people. We are here for the people. I'm a man of the people."
Banks revealed AGT is unique because there are no limitations on who can compete for the grand prize.
"AGT is the people. Anybody and everybody can compete to win a million dollars," the Perfect Is Boring author explained. "They can be a child, you can be a momma, you can be a daddy, you can be five years old, you can be 100 years old."
Meanwhile, judges Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell made it personal when vying for your PCAs vote after E! News broke the nomination news to them while on the red carpet.
"I have four kids, if they just watch something that is one genre, they get kinda bored after a while. But with this show because every act is always different, there is always something there for someone." Klum gushed.
"It's an emotional roller coaster, you hear the stories of these people," the German model continued. "They are not professionals. They are real people with real talent. I think that's what we admire watching as an audience."
Cowell also had a few things to say on why he deserves your vote for this year's People's Choice Awards.
"You have to vote for me because I like people and I'm kind to animals and if you vote for me, you'll all go to heaven. That's a promise," the AGT executive producer and judge quipped.
Now is the time to have your voice heard and vote for your favorite PCAs nominated shows.
For more exclusive coverage and celebrity PCAs nomination reactions watch E! News weekdays at 7 p.m. on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?