Queer Eye Cast and More Stars to Present at the 2018 Emmys

The 2018 Emmys just got a little more star-studded!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Claire Foy, Andy Samberg and the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye have been added to the list of presenters taking the stage at the Microsoft Theater in L.A.

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness attended the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Sunday, where their series won three out of its four nominations: Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program; Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program; and Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Tune in to NBC Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. to see which other stars will be attending the show.

