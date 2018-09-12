Queer Eye Cast and More Stars to Present at the 2018 Emmys

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 12:00 PM
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The 2018 Emmys just got a little more star-studded!
E! News can exclusively reveal that Claire Foy, Andy Samberg and the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye have been added to the list of presenters taking the stage at the Microsoft Theater in L.A.
Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness attended the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Sunday, where their series won three out of its four nominations: Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program; Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program; and Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Tune in to NBC Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. to see which other stars will be attending the show.
Check out the gallery to see the full list of presenters:
Foy (The Crown) received a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, and she's up against Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Keri Russell (The Americans) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).
The Crown earned a total of six nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.
Samberg, meanwhile, is hard at work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, coming soon to NBC.
