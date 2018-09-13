Can't Stop, Won't Stop! Evan Ross Hilariously Multitasks While Getting a Spray Tan on ASHLEE+EVAN

Evan Ross is a fan of a good spray tan.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, the Star actor gets a spray tan from close-friend Stephenie. Although Evan admits there is a "negative tone" surrounding being black and getting a spray tan, he chooses to ignore the stigma as he thinks it looks "nice."

"When you're African American, you have a negative tone towards spray tan," Diana Ross' son explains in a confessional. "I see nothing wrong with it 'cause, truthfully, it's nice. It's kind of better with our skin tone, gives you a little golden kick."

While Evan's spray tan is meant to be a relaxing experience, he is forced to work during the treatment. On top of his album plans with wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan must make sure that everything is in order before he leaves to shoot a movie.