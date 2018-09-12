Laura Dern's Son Makes His Long-Awaited NYFW Debut

A model is born!

Laura Dern and ex-husband Ben Harper's 17-year-old son Ellery Walker Harper made his New York Fashion Week debut on Tuesday night when he walked the runway at Raf Simons' Calvin Klein show. The Big Little Lies star was front row at the fashion show, held at the New York Stock Exchange, where she was seated next to rapper A$AP Rocky and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie.

"Always a privilege to witness Raf Simons' genius for Calvin Klein especially when I am the proudest mama witnessing my son walk for him," Laura wrote on Instagram along with photos from the show, including one picture with actress Saoirse Ronan.

Big Little Lies Season 2 Story Details Revealed With Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz Officially Returning

Laura Dern, NYFW, Calvin Klein

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ellery had been asked to walk in Raf's Feb. 2018 show, but dad Ben wanted him to wait a little bit before kicking off his modeling career. Instead, Ellery and Laura attended the show and watched from the audience.

"Really I'm attending with Ellery who has a great love of Raf and is an invited guest of Raf — they have a beautiful connection," Laura told WWD in February.

Ellery then shared, "He originally asked me to walk. But my dad had different opinions."

Now that he's made his NYFW debut, Ellery joins a long list of celebrity kids (like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid) who've launched successful modeling careers.

Laura and Ben tied the knot in Dec. 2005 and had two children together, Ellery and Jaya, 13. Their divorce was finalized in Sept. 2013.

