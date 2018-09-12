Laura Dern's Son Makes His Long-Awaited NYFW Debut

Ellery had been asked to walk in Raf's Feb. 2018 show, but dad Ben wanted him to wait a little bit before kicking off his modeling career. Instead, Ellery and Laura attended the show and watched from the audience.

"Really I'm attending with Ellery who has a great love of Raf and is an invited guest of Raf — they have a beautiful connection," Laura told WWD in February.

Ellery then shared, "He originally asked me to walk. But my dad had different opinions."

Now that he's made his NYFW debut, Ellery joins a long list of celebrity kids (like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid) who've launched successful modeling careers.