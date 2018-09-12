Zoe Kravitz Demonstrates How to Do Your Makeup in the Car

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 10:37 AM

Zoë Kravitz is just like us.

During the hustle and bustle of New York Fashion Week, the Big Little Lies star took a ride with E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and demonstrated her mastery of on-the-go beauty. 

"It's a very tricky thing to do," Zoë said while putting on YSL mascara in the episode of Commuter Beauty. "It's very scary."

Despite admitting to the fear that comes with having a mascara wand so close to her eye, the YSL Beauty ambassador seemed pretty at ease. In fact, she revealed that even does her makeup on the subway.

Her favorite on-the-go product: the YSL Black Opium Click and Go, a pen containing a warm scent with strong notes of coffee, vanilla and white flowers—the perfect combination for a winter morning.

Best Celeb Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

For her lips, she prefers a warm rose-toned lipstick: "They have this new lipsticks I'm obsessed with called the Rouge Couture Slim. What I like about these is that you can kind of blur them out a little bit," the actress stated, using her finger to smudge the product close to edge of her top lip. 

"It almost looks like maybe you've been making out with someone," she added, light heartedly. 

Check out more tips from the star in the video above!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

