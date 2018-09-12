Zoe Kravitz Demonstrates How to Do Your Makeup in the Car

Zoë Kravitz is just like us.

During the hustle and bustle of New York Fashion Week, the Big Little Lies star took a ride with E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and demonstrated her mastery of on-the-go beauty.

"It's a very tricky thing to do," Zoë said while putting on YSL mascara in the episode of Commuter Beauty. "It's very scary."

Despite admitting to the fear that comes with having a mascara wand so close to her eye, the YSL Beauty ambassador seemed pretty at ease. In fact, she revealed that even does her makeup on the subway.

Her favorite on-the-go product: the YSL Black Opium Click and Go, a pen containing a warm scent with strong notes of coffee, vanilla and white flowers—the perfect combination for a winter morning.