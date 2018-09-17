See Nia Jax and Paige Surprise Total Divas Super Fans!

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 9:00 AM
Nia Jax and Paigeare all about their fans!
In this Total Divas exclusive, the WWE stars give some lucky super fans a special treat when they show up to a taping where some of their most loyal supporters are gushing about the show and their love for the Total Divas stars.
"I'm really excited to see Paige come back and I'm really excited to see Nia and her relationship," a fan tells the camera.
"Who?" Nia asks as she and Paige come from backstage to surprise the fan.
The duo genuinely shock their supporters who seem to be in disbelief that their favorite WWE superstars are right in front of them.
But the real fun comes when Nia decides to get in on the surprise.
"So we decided that Nia needs to be even more in disguise," Paige whispers to the camera before sending Nia on stage to play camera woman in glasses and a hat.
For a diehard fan, the disguise is not enough to mask Nia's unmistakable identity.
"You can tell who I am?" Nia asks the fan. "Yes," he responds. "Really? I thought it was a great disguise," Nia jokes.
Despite the hilarious prank, fans reveal that they are most excited to see the ladies back in the ring and back on their TV screens and with Total Divas returning this Wednesday, they won't have to wait much longer.
"Total Divas gives me an inside scoop on who they are outside of the ring," a fan tells the camera.
See Nia and Paige surprise their biggest fans in the clip above.
Returns Sept 19 @ 9e|6p
