Mark Wahlberg's Daily Schedule Is Kind of Insane

Want to get Mark Wahlberg's famous abs? Prepared to hit the gym not once but twice a day and also, you'd best better be a morning person. A really early morning person.

The 47-year-old actor frequently posts workout videos on Instagram, telling his fans, "We aspire to be better." Earlier this week he posted what he called his typical daily schedule, which includes a 2:30 a.m. wake-up call, allocated prayer and family time and cyrotherapy. And no, there's no scheduled time for "scrolling down Instagram."

The schedule is as follows, according to Page Six:

2:30 am wake up

2:45 a.m. prayer time

3:15 a.m. breakfast

3:40 - 5:15 a.m. workout

5:30 a.m. post-workout meal

6:00 a.m. shower

7:30 a.m. golf

8:00 a.m. snack

9:30 cyro chamber recovery

10:30 a.m. snack

11:00 family time / meetings / work calls

1:00 p.m. lunch

2:00 p.m. meetings / work calls

3:00 p.m. pick up kids @ school

3:30 p.m. snack

4:00 p.m. workout #2

5:00 p.m. shower

5:30 p.m. dinner / family time

7:30 p.m. bedtime