Bow Wow Reveals He "Almost Died" From Cough Syrup Addiction

Bow Wow is sending a message to his young followers.

Just days after the sudden death of Mac Miller, 31-year-old rapper and actor Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he "almost died" from a cough syrup addiction.

"To the youth- Stop with these dumb ass drugs," he began his series of tweets. "Im going to let something out. When me and Omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean everyday! When yall saw me on BET going off on Torae i was high off lean. My attitude everything changed. My fans started to...Turn on me my family too. I never promoted lean in my songs. The whole time i was on the UCP tour with Chris [Brown] I WAS SIPPING 4's atleast 7 times a day. I was addicted until our show in Cincinnati.. i came off stg and passed out woke up in the hospital i was having withdraws."