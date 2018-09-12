Bow Wow Reveals He "Almost Died" From Cough Syrup Addiction

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 9:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bow Wow

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Bow Wow is sending a message to his young followers.

Just days after the sudden death of Mac Miller, 31-year-old rapper and actor Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he "almost died" from a cough syrup addiction.

"To the youth- Stop with these dumb ass drugs," he began his series of tweets. "Im going to let something out. When me and Omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean everyday! When yall saw me on BET going off on Torae i was high off lean. My attitude everything changed. My fans started to...Turn on me my family too. I never promoted lean in my songs. The whole time i was on the UCP tour with Chris [Brown] I WAS SIPPING 4's atleast 7 times a day. I was addicted until our show in Cincinnati.. i came off stg and passed out woke up in the hospital i was having withdraws."

Read

Bow Wow Retires From Rap at Age 29

"I never felt a pain like that ever," Bow Wow continued. "It was summer but i was walking round with 3 hoodies on because i was so cold. I missed the chicago show of that tour baltimore show BECAUSE I WAS F--KING HIGH AND SICK!!!! that s--t is not cool and i was doing it to be cool! Kick that s--t! Be a good son or daughter. Be the best you. Ima start being more vocal. We gotta save the youth from going out early. Parents watch your kids. Explain to them. We want yall to live man. I almost died f--king with syrup."

"To this day im affected my stomach will...Never be the same and it hasnt been. DRUG FREE IS THE WAY TO BE! smarten up tighten up out here," he told his fans. "We cant lose no more of you. Not one! I love all yall. The young artist all the kids around the world.. dont follow a trend. Break the cycle. PEACE."

Bow Wow concluded his series of tweets by writing, "Go back and watch the face off show BET gave us! Look how dumb i looked. My ranting i was angry every day. They try to protect the truth by saying i was dehydrated... nawww bro. I WAS HIGH OFF PROMETHAZINE CODEINE! Actavis. SAY NO TO THESE DRUGS."

After learning of Miller's death on Friday, Bow Wow took to social media to share two photos with the rapper, writing, "Rest easy young GOD."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bow Wow , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg's Daily Schedule Is Kind of Insane

Tracee Ellis Ross

American Music Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

Camilla Luddington

Camilla Luddington Reveals How She & the Cast of Grey's Anatomy Heard About Their PCAs Noms

Krystal Nielson, Engagement Ring

See Every Detail of Krystal Nielson and Jenna Cooper's Bachelor in Paradise Engagement Rings

Nikki Bella, Total Divas

See Nikki Bella Flirt With a Younger Beau & Paige's Big Return in New Total Divas Season 8 Supertease

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling Visits Coffee Shop After Its Ryan Gosling Cutout Campaign Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield, Susie Abromeit

Andrew Garfield Is Dating Susie Abromeit From Jessica Jones

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.