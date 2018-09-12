American Music Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

It's almost time to roll out the red carpet!

Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha just revealed the nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards, live from YouTube Space L.A. This year's honorees are based on key fan interactions, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. The measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, reflecting the time period from Sept. 15, 2017 through Aug. 9, 2018. ABC will broadcast the annual award show live from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to host the three-hour event.

Dick Clark created the awards in 1973, with the first ceremony being held a year later.

Without further ado, here is the complete list of AMAs nominations: