American Music Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 9:20 AM

Tracee Ellis Ross

It's almost time to roll out the red carpet!

Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha just revealed the nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards, live from YouTube Space L.A. This year's honorees are based on key fan interactions, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. The measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, reflecting the time period from Sept. 15, 2017 through Aug. 9, 2018. ABC will broadcast the annual award show live from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to host the three-hour event.

Dick Clark created the awards in 1973, with the first ceremony being held a year later.

Without further ado, here is the complete list of AMAs nominations:

Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"

Post Malone, "Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)"

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Finesse"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Tour of the Year

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

Favorite Album – Country

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One's for You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song – Country

Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake, Scorpio

Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2

Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Post Malone, "Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)"

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, CTRL

XXXTentacion, 17

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Khalid, "Young Dumb & Broke"

Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Finesse"

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

YouTube Music is the first-ever presenting partner for the American Music Awards.

