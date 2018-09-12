See Every Detail of Krystal Nielson and Jenna Cooper's Bachelor in Paradise Engagement Rings

With double the Bachelor in Paradise engagements comes double the diamond rings!

As is no secret to fans of the ABC series by now, the season five finished with two pairs ready to head down the aisle. Krystal Nielson of The Bachelor season 22 and Chris Randone of The Bachelorette season 14 are going to tie the knot, as are Jordan Kimball of The Bachelorette season 14 and Jenna Cooper from The Bachelor season 22.

Of course, with two different fiancées came two different Neal Lane sparklers. Krystal's left hand is currently adorned with a platinum and diamond ring featuring a pear-shaped center stone framed by 94 smaller round diamonds in a halo. The creation is set on a diamond studded band for more than two carats total.

"I knew some things that she wanted in a ring. I knew side profile was important and I knew that the pear shape was also very important, so had to combine the two and give her what she wanted," Chris told E! News.

"I love a man who listens," Krystal added.