Why Selena Gomez Has the Word "Ugly" Bejeweled in Her Hair

Selena Gomez isn't letting the haters get her down. In fact, she's throwing their own words in their face.

The 26-year-old pop stepped out in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday wearing rhinestones in her hair that spell out the word "UGLY."

Back in June, famed designer Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana dissed Gomez while commenting on a photo of her that was posted on The Catwalk Italia's Instagram account, writing in Italian, "She's so ugly." Like many celebs, Gomez is a daily target of hateful messages on social media but his comment, from his verified account, drew major attention.

Gomez herself never responded to Gabbana's words.

"I'm not on the internet," she told ELLE in comments posted earlier this month. "I haven't been on the internet in months. I don't have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game."