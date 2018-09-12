Why Selena Gomez Has the Word "Ugly" Bejeweled in Her Hair

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 7:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez, UGLY in hair

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez isn't letting the haters get her down. In fact, she's throwing their own words in their face.

The 26-year-old pop stepped out in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday wearing rhinestones in her hair that spell out the word "UGLY."

Back in June, famed designer Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana dissed Gomez while commenting on a photo of her that was posted on The Catwalk Italia's Instagram account, writing in Italian, "She's so ugly." Like many celebs, Gomez is a daily target of hateful messages on social media but his comment, from his verified account, drew major attention.

Gomez herself never responded to Gabbana's words.

"I'm not on the internet," she told ELLE in comments posted earlier this month. "I haven't been on the internet in months. I don't have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game."

Watch

Selena Gomez Reacts to Multiple People's Choice Awards Noms

Selena Gomez, UGLY in hair

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

ELLE added that Gomez does update her Instagram from a friend's phone.

Her friends and fans and fellow celebs did jump to her defense after Gabbana dissed her and also went on the offense, insulting the designer, who has dissed other celebrities on social media before, in return.

"Well what that d--k head said (if it's true) is f--king false and total bull s--t," Cyrus wrote in a comment on an Instagram fan page. "She fine as f--k."

Gabbana, meanwhile, has been subject to an increasing number of hateful comments in recent months and posted on Monday that he is "temporarily detoxing from Instagram."

"UGLIEST HUMAN ALIVE," commented one user.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tracee Ellis Ross

American Music Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

Camilla Luddington

Camilla Luddington Reveals How She & the Cast of Grey's Anatomy Heard About Their PCAs Noms

Krystal Nielson, Engagement Ring

See Every Detail of Krystal Nielson and Jenna Cooper's Bachelor in Paradise Engagement Rings

Nikki Bella, Total Divas

See Nikki Bella Flirt With a Younger Beau & Paige's Big Return in New Total Divas Season 8 Supertease

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling Visits Coffee Shop After Its Ryan Gosling Cutout Campaign Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield, Susie Abromeit

Andrew Garfield Is Dating Susie Abromeit From Jessica Jones

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, Madonna

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Some Skin at Her NYFW Debut

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.