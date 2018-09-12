Henry Cavill Is Done Playing Superman in DC Extended Universe

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the end of an era!

Henry Cavill is parting ways with Warner Bros., sources told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday. E! News has reached out to Cavill's rep and the studio for additional comment.

The actor first played Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, reprising his role in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and in 2017's Justice League. According to the trade, Warner Bros. had been trying to convince Cavill to make a cameo in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but negotiations between Cavill's reps and the studio fell apart—and now he's hanging up his cape.

A Warner Bros. source says the Shazam! deal fell apart due to scheduling conflicts, as Cavill recently signed on to star in the Netflix series The Witcher. The studio source also said executives recognized "that some parts of the previous movies didn't work," and Warner Bros. is trying to hit a "reset" button within the DC Extended Universe that can rival Marvel Studios.