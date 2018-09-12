Dancing With the Stars 2018 Season 27 Cast Revealed: Meet the Celebs and Their Pro Partners

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 5:29 AM
What do a Disney Channel star, an Olympic gold medalist, a singer, a reality contestant and sitcom actor have in common? They're all part of the Dancing With the Stars season 27 cast.
The Facts of Life veteran Nancy McKeon and Disney star Milo Manheim were previously revealed on Good Morning America, and their competitors were revealed on the ABC morning show on Wednesday, Sept. 12 in typical grand fashion. The entertainers going after the Mirrorball Trophy and their pairs were on hand to discuss why they're strapping on their dancing shoes.
Meet the cast below.
Paired with: Alan Bersten
Ren is a model and internet celebrity with more than 12 million Instagram followers.
Paired with: Keo Motsepe
Viewers will recognized Lynch from the Harry Potter series of films where she played the fan-favorite character Luna Lovegood.
Paired with: Gleb Savchenko
Glaser is a stand-up comic and host. She previously hosted Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and recently appeared on The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.
Paired with: Emma Slater
Viewers will recognized Schneider from his TV work, including roles on Smallville and The Haves and the Have Nots. He shot to fame with the Dukes of Hazzard.
Paired with: Sasha Farber
Retton is a retired gymnast who took the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in the All-around category.
Paired with: Lindsay Arnold
Ware is a former pro-football player who played for the Broncos and Cowboys. He retired in 2017. Positions included defensive end and outside linebacker.
Paired with: Sharna Burgess
Bones is an author and radio personality, he hosts the syndicated program The Bobby Bones Show from Nashville.
Paired with: Artem Chigvintsev
Umstead is a paralympian and alpine skier.
Paired with: Cheryl Burke
Currently starring in Netflix's Full House sequel series Fuller House, Di Pace also appeared in Dallas, Mamma Mia and A.D. The Bible Continues. He's appeared in numerous stage productions in Europe.
Paired with: Jenna Johnson
Viewers first met "Grocery Store Joe" when he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette season 14. He went on to appear in season five of Bachelor in Paradise.
Paired with: Brandon Armstrong
Tinashe is a singer and actress, with a number of studio albums under her belt. She's appeared on remixes of popular Britney Spears and Nick Jonas songs and previously recurred on Two and a Half Men.
Paired with: Val Chmerkovskiy
McKeon shot to fame on The Facts of Life as the bad girl Jo. She spent four seasons on the cop drama The Division and popped up in a variety of other TV shows and movies.
Paired with: Witney Carson
Viewers may recognize Manheim from his starring role in the Disney Channel original movie Z-O-M-B-I-E-S. The 17-year-old also appeared in an episode of The Ghost Whisperer.
"I'm going to say we don't need magic because our dancing is magic," Lynch said about her competition.
McKeon received a taped message from her The Facts of Life costars Mindy Cohn, Kim Fields and Lisa Whelchel while on the GMA stage. "They're amazing. They're my sisters for a long, long time. For them to do that, wow it's awesome," an emotional McKeon said.
Model Ren said she was doing the show for a specific reason. "It was my mom's favorite show and she passed away about four years ago form cancer, so I'm doing this in her honor," she said.
Like McKeon, Di Pace got a message from his costars. Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin appeared in a taped message to offer their costar some advice. "I just want to tell you be yourself because we know what an amazing guy you are and we want America to just see you shine," Cameron Bure said.
"So, go out there and just be amazing," Sweetin added.
"I love them so much," Di Pace said. "We are so tight, these girls are amazing."
"Just like this girl, Juan!" Di Pace's partner Cheryl Burke said.
Burke is back in the ballroom after sitting out the all athletes season and new DWTS troupe member Brandon Armstrong will make his partner debut this year.
Glazer, a comic known for her roasting abilities, targeted host Tom Bergeron. "Tom, you're like Dustin Hoffman, but a Men's Warehouse version. You're like a Dustin Offman. I love you Tom…You only roast the ones you love and I love Tom," she said.
"It's a long season and I've got a long memory, George!" Bergeron joked to George Stephanopoulos.
Umstead is the first legally blind contestant. "I threw it out there in the universe and i never thought it'd come back and attach to me. It's a big challenge and I'm lucky to have Artem there with me," she said.
As for Retton, who was so dedicated to her gymnastics she slept in her leotard back in the 1980s, said she might just sleep in her dance sequins.
"I might! Sasha's so tough, he may make me," she joked about her partner.
This isn't the only Dancing With the Stars series hitting the airwaves this fall. ABC is launching Dancing With the Stars Juniors on Sunday, Oct. 7. Judging the pint-sized celebrity kids are Mandy Moore (the choreographer, not the singer-actress), Olympian Adam Rippon (he won Dancing With the Stars' athletes season) and Val Chmerkovskiy (he's also competing with McKeon in season 27 of the main series).
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
